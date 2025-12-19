Serving through the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members and contractors from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, ground transportation section pose for a group photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. Ground transportation Airmen and contractors support the installation by providing vehicle operations and maintenance essential to daily and mission-critical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)