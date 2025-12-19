Serving through the holidays

U.S. Air Force service members and contractors from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, ground transportation section pose for a group photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. Ground transportation Airmen and contractors support the installation by providing vehicle operations and maintenance essential to daily and mission-critical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9458455
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-RL213-1007
|Resolution:
|4696x3131
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
