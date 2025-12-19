Serving through the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Liuyexsy Gonzalez,100th Security Forces Squadron, installation entry controller, checks identification at the main gate on RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. Installation entry controllers are responsible for verifying credentials and ensuring the safety and security of personnel entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)