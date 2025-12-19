U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Liuyexsy Gonzalez,100th Security Forces Squadron, installation entry controller, checks identification at the main gate on RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. Installation entry controllers are responsible for verifying credentials and ensuring the safety and security of personnel entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9458462
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-RL213-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Serving through the holidays [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Prochaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.