Santa Visits the 386th AEW

Santa Claus sits in a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Santa visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to spread some holiday cheer to Airmen thousands of miles away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)