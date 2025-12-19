Santa Visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus learns how to flex from Airman 1st Class Ian Allen, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Squadron petroleum and fuels specialist and Airman 1st Class Benjamin Meysembour, 386th ELRS petroleum and fuels specialist within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Santa visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to spread some holiday cheer to Airmen thousands of miles away from home.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)