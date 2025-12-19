(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Santa Visits the 386th AEW [Image 6 of 7]

    Santa Visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Combat Santa prepares to exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Santa visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to spread some holiday cheer to Airmen thousands of miles away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9458395
    VIRIN: 251217-Z-JK012-1014
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 675.85 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

