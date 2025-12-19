Combat Santa jumps out of the back of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Santa visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to spread some holiday cheer to Airmen thousands of miles away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9458390
|VIRIN:
|251217-Z-JK012-1015
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|806.86 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Visits the 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.