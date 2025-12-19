(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARFORK bids farewell to their LNO from the ROKMC [Image 4 of 5]

    MARFORK bids farewell to their LNO from the ROKMC

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, shakes hands with Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Jeong Sang Jin, liaison officer to MARFORK from the ROKMC, during a farewell ceremony on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. From Jan. 13 to Dec. 23, 2025, Jeong worked as a critical link in the planning and execution of bilateral ROKMC and MARFORK events. To succeed, he was required to coordinate with staff, balance schedules, and transcend language barriers across warfighting functions and with key leaders in both commands.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 21:42
    Photo ID: 9458322
    VIRIN: 251223-M-HJ365-4236
    Resolution: 7051x5025
    Size: 17.32 MB
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
    MARFORK
    ROKMC
    WeGoTogether
    Marines
    Korea
    USMC

