MARFORK bids farewell to their LNO from the ROKMC

Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Jeong Sang Jin, liaison officer to U.S. Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Jeong Sang Jin, liaison officer to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea poses for a photo with U.S. Marines, sailors, soldiers, and civilians with MARFORK during a farewell ceremony on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. From Jan. 13 to Dec. 23, 2025, Jeong worked as a critical link in the planning and execution of bilateral ROKMC and MARFORK events. To succeed, he was required to coordinate with staff, balance schedules, and transcend language barriers across warfighting functions and with key leaders in both commands. see less | View Image Page

“He was one of the best liaison officers to any military that I’ve ever seen” said Maj. John Lee, liaison officer to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, to an audience of U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, and civilians with MARFORK.

Lee was reflecting on the service of Capt. Jeong Sang Jin, LNO to MARFORK from the ROKMC, during a farewell event on Dec. 23.

From Jan. 13 to Dec. 23, 2025, Jeong worked as a critical link in the planning and execution of bilateral ROKMC and MARFORK events. To succeed, he was required to coordinate with staff, balance schedules, and transcend language barriers across warfighting functions and with key leaders in both commands.

Throughout his year of service in the billet, he served as a key enabler to many high-profile events, including several staff talks, multiple change of command ceremonies, a memorial ceremony for the bombardment of Yeonpyeong, and MARFORK’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball. Jeong’s proficiency and dedication to his work was essential to enhancing relationships between the U.S. and ROK Marine Corps, which bolsters the two nations’ alliance writ large.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Jeong stated that his greatest was the development of a roster of all U.S. Marine Corps Korean War Veterans who had died in Korea since the armistice was signed in 1953. Working closely with the ROKMC Strategy Institute and MARFORK, Jeong identified 163 veterans in a several-month long process, an effort that will enhance historical record keeping for U.S. Forces Korea and ROK Ministry of National Defense and provide opportunities to memorialize their service and lives in the ROK.

In her remarks during the farewell event, Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of MARFORK, echoed the impact of Jeong’s work on this roster by underscoring its value in keeping alive the legacy and sacrifices of the service members who fought in the Korean War.

Early in the new year, Jeong will be rotating back to a billet at the ROKMC headquarters and will soon promote to Major.

“I am grateful for the individual friendships that I’ve made throughout my time here,“ said Jeong, in his parting words to the command. “Even though I am leaving, I will remember the MARFORK family and support each of you wherever you are.”

MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for USFK and UNC. It commands all U.S. Marine forces assigned to USFK and UNC; advises USFK and UNC on the capabilities, support, and proper employment of Marine forces in defense of the ROK; and serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ representative to the Commandant of the ROK Marine Corps.