MARFORK bids farewell to their LNO from the ROKMC

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Jeong Sang Jin, liaison officer to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea from the ROKMC, addresses Marines with MARFORK during a farewell ceremony on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. From Jan. 13 to Dec. 23, 2025, Jeong worked as a critical link in the planning and execution of bilateral ROKMC and MARFORK events. To succeed, he was required to coordinate with staff, balance schedules, and transcend language barriers across warfighting functions and with key leaders in both commands.
