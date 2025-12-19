MARFORK bids farewell to their LNO from the ROKMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of MARFORK, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Jeong Sang Jin, liaison officer to MARFORK from the ROKMC, pose for a photo during a farewell ceremony on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. From Jan. 13 to Dec. 23, 2025, Jeong worked as a critical link in the planning and execution of bilateral ROKMC and MARFORK events. To succeed, he was required to coordinate with staff, balance schedules, and transcend language barriers across warfighting functions and with key leaders in both commands.