(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, center left, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Washington D.C., poses for a group photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31 during a traditional Mochitsuki event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. FAW 31 Iwakuni hosted an annual Mochitsuki event with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) for the MCAS Iwakuni community to participate and learn more about Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9458314
    VIRIN: 251219-M-XY994-1290
    Resolution: 5908x3939
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event
    Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery