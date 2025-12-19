Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, center left, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Washington D.C., poses for a group photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31 during a traditional Mochitsuki event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. FAW 31 Iwakuni hosted an annual Mochitsuki event with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) for the MCAS Iwakuni community to participate and learn more about Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)