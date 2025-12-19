Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Katsushi Ohkubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31, hammer rice together during a traditional Mochitsuki event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. FAW 31 Iwakuni hosted an annual Mochitsuki event with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) for the MCAS Iwakuni community to participate and learn more about Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)