Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, center, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Washington D.C., rolls mochi during a traditional Mochitsuki event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) Iwakuni hosted an annual Mochitsuki event with Fleet Air Wing 31 for the MCAS Iwakuni community to participate and learn more about Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)