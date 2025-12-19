Fleet Air Wing 31 hosts a traditional Mochitsuki event

U.S. Sailors with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) Iwakuni and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31 pose for a group photo during a traditional Mochitsuki event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. FAW 31 Iwakuni hosted an annual Mochitsuki event with AIMD for the MCAS Iwakuni community to participate and learn more about Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)
|12.18.2025
|12.22.2025 21:21
|9458299
|251219-M-XY994-1117
|6594x4396
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
