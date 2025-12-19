Mike Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)