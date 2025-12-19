(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mike Company Crucible

    Mike Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9458152
    VIRIN: 251222-M-JM917-1029
    Resolution: 5345x3007
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Mike Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

