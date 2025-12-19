Mike Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Donnie Burton, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts the obstacle course during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)