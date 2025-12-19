Rct. Roycy Louissaint, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sets security during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9458146
|VIRIN:
|251222-M-JM917-1011
|Resolution:
|3685x5527
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.