USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects safety harnesses in ship ET shop

U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jason Oliver inspects fall arresting harnesses in the Electronics Technician shop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.