    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands watch in ship bridge [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands watch in ship bridge

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster 1st Class Jerry Clanton stands watch in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 09:25
    Photo ID: 9457001
    VIRIN: 251218-N-HE318-1021
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands watch in ship bridge [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    quartermaster
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    QM
    Navy
    bridge
    US

