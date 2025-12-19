USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor presses uniform items in ship laundry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Wasko presses uniform items in the laundry service area of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.