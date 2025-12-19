(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor looks through compass on bridge wing [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor looks through compass on bridge wing

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Seaman Jordan Rease-McNeil looks through a navigational compass on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 09:25
    Photo ID: 9456998
    VIRIN: 251218-N-HE318-1002
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1023.43 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor looks through compass on bridge wing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor looks through compass on bridge wing
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands SCAT watch on ship foc'sle
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor presses uniform items in ship laundry
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands watch in ship bridge
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects safety harnesses in ship ET shop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seaman
    compass
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    Navy
    bridge
    US
    navigation
    wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery