SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

Senior noncommissioned officers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), stand at attention after lighting the candles representing the past, present and future of the corps during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)