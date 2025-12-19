(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Senior noncommissioned officers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), stand at attention after lighting the candles representing the past, present and future of the corps during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)

