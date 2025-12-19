SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza, senior enlisted advisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and Cpl. Giovanni Horval, the youngest inductee, cut the cake during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)