SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nigel Briggs, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), renders honors to the fallen comrade table, a visual reminder of those who did not make it back from battle, during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing the SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)