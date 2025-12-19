SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza, senior enlisted advisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), delivers his remarks during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)