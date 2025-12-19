U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza, senior enlisted advisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), delivers his remarks during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9456843
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-LG908-1200
|Resolution:
|6488x4327
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.