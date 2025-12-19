ORTC Groundbreaking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19, 2025 for the first building of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex being built in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)