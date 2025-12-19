First ORTC buildings rising as USAG Bavaria breaks ground

Photo By Hannah Mitchell | Partners gathered at the construction site Dec. 19, 2025 to conduct a formal...... read more read more Photo By Hannah Mitchell | Partners gathered at the construction site Dec. 19, 2025 to conduct a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the first building of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex being built in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – With roads and utilities now in place, buildings are the next step for the new Operational Readiness Training Complex being built in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Leaders from the U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Europe, 7th Army Training Command, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, the German construction authority and other project partners held an official groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for the first building of the ORTC.

The building, a 4-story barracks, will be the first of more than 40 buildings that will make up the ORTC. Breaking ground for the barracks marks the completion of the infrastructure backbone of the ORTC -including the roads, utilities, drainage systems, and site preparation that now enable vertical construction.

In addition to the barracks, crews are also starting construction of a new heating plant, area distribution node, officer quarters and a physical fitness facility that will all support the first battalion sets that will use the ORTC.

“We're all very excited to take this next leap forward in delivering the ORTC. We look forward to continuing the great work on this transformational program alongside this fantastic team,” said Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent in his remarks during the ceremony.

When it is completely done, the ORTC will include a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking. These facilities will eventually accommodate 5,000 soldiers belonging to forces rotating through USAG Bavaria.

Kent noted this project will strengthen U.S. and Allied readiness, interoperability and lethality by expanding capacity for large-scale training rotations. It will also improve quality of life for Soldiers by providing modern work, living, and training environments.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, is managing delivery of the ORTC project in collaboration with U.S. Army Europe and Africa, USAG Bavaria, and German construction partners.

“As a Garrison Commander, it is a pleasure to see the garrison grow, improve and enable warfighting readiness at such speed. The ORTC adds another outstanding facility complex to our premier training area that will better prepare our Soldiers for future conflicts and to defend the democracy and freedom we all hold dear,” said USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Stephen Flanagan.

The ORTC facilities are intended to replace the dated facilities in use now at Camp Aachen, Camp Normandy, Camp Algier and Camp Kasserine.