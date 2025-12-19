ORTC Groundbreaking

Partners gathered at the construction site Dec. 19, 2025 to conduct a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the first building of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex being built in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
First ORTC buildings rising as USAG Bavaria breaks ground
