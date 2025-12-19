ORTCC Construction

Cranes are seen working on site Dec. 2, 2025, as the Operational Readiness Training Complex project in Grafenwoehr, Germany begins vertical construction. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)
