    ORTCC Construction

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Cranes are seen working on site Dec. 2, 2025, as the Operational Readiness Training Complex project in Grafenwoehr, Germany begins vertical construction. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 03:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First ORTC buildings rising as USAG Bavaria breaks ground

    Readiness
    USAG Bavaria
    Germany
    USACE

