Yokota joins Fussa for Year-end joint patrol

Leaders representing Yokota Air Base, Fussa Police Department and the local community stand together during opening remarks for a joint safety patrol in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The joint patrol aimed to enhance safety and build stronger relationships between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)