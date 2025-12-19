(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota joins Fussa for Year-end joint patrol

    Yokota joins Fussa for Year-end joint patrol

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Leaders representing Yokota Air Base, Fussa Police Department and the local community stand together during opening remarks for a joint safety patrol in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The joint patrol aimed to enhance safety and build stronger relationships between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 22:50
    VIRIN: 251219-F-JB191-1037
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota joins Fussa for Year-end joint patrol [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

