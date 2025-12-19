Yokota joins Fussa for Year-end joint patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yokota Air Base leadership, the Fussa Police and local community members pose for a photo after a joint safety patrol in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Each year, Yokota Air Base leadership walks with Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas to show Yokota Air Base’s dedication to the local community, highlighting a shared commitment towards various issues, including crime prevention, anti-terrorism and disaster preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)