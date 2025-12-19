Yokota joins Fussa for Year-end joint patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fussa Chief of police Masahito Shibuya delivers opening remarks before a joint safety patrol in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The joint patrol aimed to enhance safety and build stronger relationships between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)