Date Taken: 11.10.2025 Date Posted: 12.21.2025 14:56 Photo ID: 9456313 VIRIN: 251110-A-ZJ128-6880 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.78 MB Location: OREGON, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.