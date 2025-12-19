(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Chair Cecil Owens (left) poses for a photo with Benton County commissioners and the Benton County sheriff at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis, Ore., Nov. 10, 2025. (Oregon National Guard photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 14:56
    Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair
    Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

