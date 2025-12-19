Date Taken: 11.01.2025 Date Posted: 12.21.2025 14:56 Photo ID: 9456312 VIRIN: 251101-A-FS713-7026 Resolution: 5035x6524 Size: 1.23 MB Location: OREGON, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.