Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Your browser does not support the audio element.

SALEM, Ore. — Retired Sgt. Maj. Cecil Owens has been appointed Oregon’s new state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program that helps strengthen relationships between Guard and Reserve members and their civilian employers.



ESGR was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between service members and employers, educate employers about their responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, and recognize workplaces that support military employees.



Oregon is home to about 8,100 Guard and Reserve members. These citizen-servicemembers regularly deploy overseas and are also activated at home to support a variety of missions including disaster response.

As state chair, Owens will lead a statewide team of volunteers focused on employer outreach, awards and education programs. The position is the highest volunteer leadership role for ESGR in Oregon and is appointed by the Secretary of Defense.



“After 30 years of military service, ESGR gives me the chance to continue serving Soldiers and Airmen by ensuring they have strong support from their employers,” Owens said. “Supportive employers are essential to readiness and to the well-being of our service members and their families.”



Owens currently serves as director of the Oregon National Guard State ESGR Committee. He has also held leadership roles at both the state and national level within ESGR.



ESGR relies on trained volunteers to help employers and service members navigate military service obligations and workplace responsibilities, resolve conflicts, and highlight employers who go above and beyond in supporting the Guard and Reserve.



“We are thrilled to welcome Cecil Owens to this vital leadership role,” said John Sampa, national chair for ESGR. “His dedication and experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to support our nation’s dedicated servicemembers and their civilian employers.”



More information about ESGR and employer support resources is available at www.esgr.mil . A video interview with Owens is available at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/976045/oregon-esgr-honors-cunningham-welcomes-owens-new-state-chair