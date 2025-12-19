Cecil Owens appointed Oregon state chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Chair Cecil Owens (left) poses for a photo with Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan (center) and Col. Paul Dyer, commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis, Ore., Nov. 10, 2025. The group gathered after Owens and Dyer presented Benton County Government, Grogan’s employer, with the ESGR Seven Seals Award. (Oregon National Guard photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne)