Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

Survey Team Leader Chiff Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford 10th Civil Support team, WA National guard, along with Survey Team Leader Staff Sgt. Andrew Hunt, and Survey team member Sgt. Haleigh Walter, 103rd CST, AK National Guard standing proud on Lumen field, Seattle Washington, Dec. 18, 2025. 103rd CST members join the 10th CST on this mission to prepare for future events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningahm)