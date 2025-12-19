(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game [Image 1 of 4]

    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Haleigh Walter, a survey team member with the 103rd Civil Support Team, Alaska National Guard, conducts hazardous materials survey before and during Seahawks football game at Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash., Dec. 18, 2025. The team arrives hours before large events, like a Seahawks game, to search for radiation, gases, or chemical weapons that may harm fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 19:57
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WMD
    washington national guard
    Seattle Seahawks
    civil support team
    joint survey team

