Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

U.S. Army Sgt. Haleigh Walter, a survey team member with the 103rd Civil Support Team, Alaska National Guard, conducts hazardous materials survey before and during Seahawks football game at Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash., Dec. 18, 2025. The team arrives hours before large events, like a Seahawks game, to search for radiation, gases, or chemical weapons that may harm fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)