Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

Survey Team Leader Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford with the 10th Civil Support Team, WA National Guard, with Survey Team Leader Staff Sgt. Andrew Hunt, and Survey team member Sgt. Haleigh Walter, with the 103rd CST, AK National Guard setting Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear detection units at Lumen Field, Seattle Washington, Dec. 18, 2025. The team arrives hours before large events like this to search for CBRN threats that may harm fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningahm)