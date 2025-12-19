(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Survey Team Leader Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford with the 10th Civil Support Team, WA National Guard, with Survey Team Leader Staff Sgt. Andrew Hunt, and Survey team member Sgt. Haleigh Walter, with the 103rd CST, AK National Guard setting Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear detection units at Lumen Field, Seattle Washington, Dec. 18, 2025. The team arrives hours before large events like this to search for CBRN threats that may harm fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningahm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 9455552
    VIRIN: 251218-Z-A4493-1008
    Resolution: 5141x3421
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game
    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game
    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game
    Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WMD
    washington national guard
    Seattle Seahawks
    civil support team
    joint survey team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery