Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rich VanVolkinburg, operations sergeant with the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard, searches the stadium at Lumen Field with local agencies before a Seahawks game in Seattle, Wash., Dec 18, 2025. The team arrives hours before large events like this to search for radiation, gases, or chemical weapons that may harm fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningahm)