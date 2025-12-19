U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rich VanVolkinburg, operations sergeant with the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard, searches the stadium at Lumen Field with local agencies before a Seahawks game in Seattle, Wash., Dec 18, 2025. The team arrives hours before large events like this to search for radiation, gases, or chemical weapons that may harm fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningahm)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9455549
|VIRIN:
|251218-Z-A4493-1005
|Resolution:
|5752x3827
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Civil Support Team survey’s stadium before Seahawks game [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.