Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants and volunteers pose for a group photo at the finish line following the localized T-Minus 10-Miler at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2025. The annual endurance event emphasized physical fitness, resilience and readiness while bringing the Space Force community together on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)