(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Participants and volunteers pose for a group photo at the finish line following the localized T-Minus 10-Miler at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2025. The annual endurance event emphasized physical fitness, resilience and readiness while bringing the Space Force community together on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9454986
    VIRIN: 251213-X-BS524-1016
    Resolution: 5269x3763
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler
    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery