Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler

Participants take off at the start of the localized T-Minus 10-miler at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2025. The run highlighted the U.S. Space Force’s emphasis on physical fitness, resilience and building a ready force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)