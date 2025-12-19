Participants take off at the start of the localized T-Minus 10-miler at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2025. The run highlighted the U.S. Space Force’s emphasis on physical fitness, resilience and building a ready force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|12.13.2025
|12.19.2025 15:02
|9454975
|251213-X-BS524-1009
|5634x4024
|5.55 MB
|CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.