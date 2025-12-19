(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler

    Vandenberg Hosts Localized T-Minus 10-Miler

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A participant crosses the finish line during the localized T-Minus 10-Miler at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2025. The first male finisher completed the 10-mile course in 1:04:32, while the first female finisher crossed the line with a time of 1:22:43 during the Space Force fitness event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    VSFB
    T-Minus 10-Miler
    FITNESS
    marathon

