Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum

National Museum of Health and Medicine Education Coordinator Gwen Nelmes provides a tour for the family of C. Scott “Sonny” Duncan (left to right: Adelaide, Jennifer, and Sonny Duncan), performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), on Dec. 8, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)