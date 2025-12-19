Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Museum of Health and Medicine Public Programs Manager Andrea Schierkolk provides a tour for C. Scott “Sonny” Duncan (second from left), performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), and Adelaide Duncan (right) on Dec. 8, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)