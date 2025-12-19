Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Museum of Health and Medicine Education Coordinator Gwen Nelmes provides a tour for C. Scott “Sonny” Duncan (second from left), performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), and his family on Dec. 8, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)