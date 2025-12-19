(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    National Museum of Health and Medicine Archivist Laura Cutter (right) describes archival materials to C. Scott “Sonny” Duncan (second from right), performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), and his wife Jennifer and their daughters Adelaide and Alexis during a tour of the museum on Dec. 8, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:17
    Photo ID: 9454529
    VIRIN: 251208-D-FY143-1073
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum
    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum
    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum
    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum
    Duncan Family Tours Medical Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Tour
    C. Scott Duncan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery