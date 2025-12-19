(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    156th Wing Holiday Event [Image 19 of 20]

    156th Wing Holiday Event

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, attend the 2025 PRANG holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2025. The event was held during the December regularly scheduled drill where participants gathered for an afternoon of music, traditional food and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 9453921
    VIRIN: 230205-F-QU148-9082
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing Holiday Event [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prime BEEF
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Civil Engineer Squadron

