156th Wing Holiday Event

Puerto Rico local charities in support of the Combined Federal Campaign attended the 2025 Puerto Rico Air National Guard holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2025. The event was held during the December regularly scheduled drill where participants gathered for an afternoon of music, traditional food and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)